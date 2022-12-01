US shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations fell by 12% year on year in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 to 17.8 million units, according to Canalys. However, Apple performed well in the quarter with 26% growth as it benefited from fulfilling backlogged orders from a supply-crunched Q2 and launched new M2 devices, according to the research group.

Canalys says notebooks suffered a 14% decline, the largest of any category, as cautious business spending added to the consumer and education drop-off. Desktops grew a modest 1% in Q3 as the category recovers from pandemic-era declines.

Tablets fell slightly by 1% as inflation diminished demand despite heightened promotional activity. Commercial demand, which has been strong in recent quarters, slowed as the segment dipped by 2% in Q3.

When it comes to personal computers (not including tablets), Apple sold 3 million Macs in quarter three in the US, compared to 2.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Apple now is in third place with 16.7% of the US personal computer market. Ahead of it are Dell (26.1%) and HP (22.7%).

When it comes to tablets, Apple maintained its long-held leadership position in the US tablet market with a 41% market share. The tech giant sold 4 million iPads in Q3. That’s down from 4.5 million in Q3 of 2021.

Canalys says that premium tablets have struggled with price-sensitive consumers in recent quarters, while affordable tablets have performed well. Second-placed Amazon secured a market share of 27% and grew shipments by 20% on the back of a successful Prime Day in July. Samsung came third with 1.6 million shipments, an annual decline of 13%. TCL continued its strong surge with 133% growth as it increased marketing and branding efforts in the region, while Microsoft rounded out the top five with a 12% decline.

