Zhengzhou, a city in east-central China that is home to Apple’s largest iPhone factory, Foxconn, is lifting its lockdown policy after five days, reports Bloomberg (citing a WeChat post from the local government).

The changes go into effect November 30, local time, according to the announcement. Business Insider says that no new infections have been found for five days in a row, according to a translation of the announcement, and the status of the city has been reduced to a low-risk zone.

Foxconn has struggled with strict COVID-19 lockdowns and worker strikes. The company is offering new incentives to entice back workers who fled its major iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, the capital of central Henan province, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Employees who left between October 1 and November 10, when thousands fled over Covid-19 fears, could qualify for bonuses adding up to US$1,672. On top of the hourly rate of 30 yuan (US$4.2), relatively high pay for Chinese workers, Foxconn promised a bonus of 3,000 yuan if they stayed for 30 days and another 3,000 yuan if they remained in the “closed loop” compound for at least 26 days in December, according to the SCMP.

The hourly rate for January remains 30 yuan, while workers will receive a Lunar New Year “gift package” of 6,000 yuan if they turn up for work for at least 23 days in January. Foxconn has been plagued by worker protests as well as COVID-19 restrictions in China.

