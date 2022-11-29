In celebration of Computer Science Education Week, Apple is introducing a new coding session — Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App — at Apple Store locations around the world.

Designed to inspire participants ages 10 and up to explore app development in a fun, welcoming environment, the new experience is the latest in Apple’s library of resources to help students, families, and educators launch their journeys in the growing field of computer science.

The new sessions begin December 5 as part of the Today at Apple program, which offers free, daily in-store sessions that assist customers in unleashing their creativity and making the most of their devices.1 Anyone, including families and groups, can register now at apple.co/coding-sessions.

Coding with Today at Apple

During the lab, Apple Creative Pros will lead aspiring coders and their guardians in an interactive activity using iPad and Swift Playgrounds — Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, says Apple’s fun and easy-to-use app that takes learners from their first line of code to their first app. Working in the About Me playground, participants will use SwiftUI and a new, real-time app preview to customize and bring their app to life with fun fonts, background colors, Memoji, and more.

After its launch, the new lab will become part of Apple’s rotating Today at Apple programming, with sessions scheduled at convenient times for kids and families. Customers can also sign up for Coding Skills: Getting Started with Swift Playgrounds, another Today at Apple session that introduces the Swift programming language and foundational concepts through an interactive game, allowing participants to explore coding basics like commands, functions, and loops.

Anyone — regardless of experience level — can visit apple.com/today to sign up for scheduled Today at Apple sessions at their local Apple Store, or they can schedule a special lesson for their group, organization, or class at a time that works best for them. Today at Apple sessions are offered for free and use Apple-provided devices for all activities.

