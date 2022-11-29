Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, spotlighting 16 apps and games that “inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones

Apple CEO Tim Cook says this year’s winners represent the abundant possibilities across the App Store and Apple’s ecosystem of devices. Per Apple’s descriptions: Innovative social app BeReal gives users an authentic look into the lives of their family and friends, and fitness tracker Gentler Streak helps users balance fitness and rest to maintain a healthy lifestyle. GoodNotes 5 takes digital note-taking to the next level with best-in-class Apple Pencil support. MacFamilyTree 10 sparks the exploration of genealogy through stunning visual family trees and collaboration with loved ones around the world, while the creators behind ViX elevate Spanish-language stories to the forefront of entertainment.

Apex Legends Mobile brings the fast-paced hit battle royale game to iPhone. Moncage’s memorable puzzles brilliantly play with perspective, and the immersive card battler Inscryption draws players in with experimental storytelling. El Hijo, a Wild West tale, is a smartly designed stealth game that looks exceptional on the big screen with Apple TV. Apple Arcade’s unique life sim Wylde Flowers invites players into its charming world of diverse characters and magical spells, and League of Legends Esports Manager allows players to manage the most influential esports leagues in the world.

