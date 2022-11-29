Apple smartwatch sales have grown 48% year-over-year (YoY) thanks to strong sales of its newly released Apple Watch 8 series, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Released in early September, the new series accounted for about 56% of the overall shipments. Apple accounted for about half of the market among HLOS [high level operating system] smartwatches in quarter three of 2022. However, this was a slight decrease from the 54% share in quarter two of 2022 due to the slump in North America and Europe, which are major markets, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple dominates the global smartphone market. Trailing it are Samsung (23.35% market share), Amazfit (7.1%), Huawei (6.4%), and Garmin (4.5%).

