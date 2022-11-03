Twelve South has debuted the HoverBar Tower, a “tower of power” for workouts and hands-free iPad use. It launches today as an Apple retail exclusive.

The HoverBar Tower is an US$129.99 flexible floor stand for the iPad that’s designed for use with Apple Fitness+ workouts, viewing recipes while cooking, looking at guitar lessons, and more. You just attach your iPad to this height adjustable stand.

The HoverBar Tower can adjust the iPad’s screen height from under three feet to over five feet. It’s compatible with all iPad models — even with most cases attached.

You can, for example, position this floor stand low to the ground for a yoga class, at eye level for music lessons, or in front of your stationary bike to enhance your workout. The HoverBar Tower can even hold an iPad above your desktop monitor as a second (or third) screen.

