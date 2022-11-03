OWC has announced the new OWC Atlas Memory Cards and Reader. The line-up includes the Atlas Pro SD V60, Atlas Pro SD V90, Atlas Pro CFexpress, Atlas Ultra CFexpress, and Atlas FXR.

The line-up is especially suited for photography and video purposes. Pricing and availability include:

OWC Atlas Pro SD V60 is available now in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities starting at US$27.99 on Macsales.com

Atlas Ultra SD V90 is available now in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities starting at $74.99 on Macsales.com. 512GB will be available in December

Atlas Pro CFexpress is available now in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities starting at $94.99 on Macsales.com

Atlas Ultra CFexpress is available now in 165GB, 325GB, and 650GB capacities starting at $174.99 on Macsales.com

Atlas FXR is available now starting at $149.99 on Macsales.com

