In a new support document Apple says Keynote Live won’t be available in a future version of the presentation app. The tech giant recommends that you start using other apps to share your presentation.

Keynote Live allows you to play your presentation over theIinternet so everyone you give access to can view it at the same time—on their own devices, wherever they are. As the presenter, you control when the presentation starts and stops.

The new support doc offers instructions on sharing your Keynote presentation with FaceTime. Apple says you can also use other videoconferencing apps like Zoom and WebEx support screen sharing on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

However, you may need to initiate a screen sharing session before starting playback in Keynote. If you are presenting in a window on Mac, the presenter display is hidden from other participants.

