Today is April Fool’s Day (no, really, I’m not joking). There are a surprising number of apps on the Apple App Store revolving around this day of pranks. I won’t list all of ‘em here, but here’s a smattering to whet your appetite:

If you need some ideas for pranks, there’s April Fool’s Day Prank Ideas ($0.99), and PrankDial (free, but with in-app purchases). iFool has a LOT of pranks. Don’t see a pre-built trick you want? You can edit the ones provided, or create new ones from scratch. iFool comes with 14 pre-made tricks, 60 images and 47 sounds to get you started. It costs $0.99 and also touts in-app purchases.

Speaking of April Fool’s Day, some historians believe its customs of playing practical jokes and spreading hoaxes began in France, although no one knows for sure. It may stem from a calendar change in 16th century France — the moving of New Year’s Day from April 1 to January 1 when the Gregorian calendar was adopted. People who continued to celebrate New Year’s Day on April 1 rather than the new date of Jan. 1 were referred to as “April fools” and others played tricks on them

Those apps for for iOS and iPad OS devices. I couldn’t find any April Fool’s apps on the Mac App Store.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related