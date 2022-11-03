As noted by Vox’s Recode, US Senator Elizabeth Warren penned the country’s top antitrust enforcers — Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, and Jonathan Kanter, who heads up the antitrust division of the Department of Justice — asking them to look at Apple, Google, and Amazon’s expansion into the automotive industry.

She hopes taking action now will prevent them from taking over our cars like they already have our computers, phones, and homes. You can check out the story here.

“I’ve been ringing the alarm about Big Tech’s growing dominance across our economy, and their expansion into the automotive industry is the latest effort to stomp out competition in yet another sector,” Warren told Recode. “This has potential consequences for American workers, developers, and consumers — and could lead to less innovation and higher prices.”

Google responded to a request for comment, arguing consumers and carmakers still have many choices when it comes to what powers their cars: “Not only is there enormous competition in the connected car space — including Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, Cerence, and others — but carmakers continue to invest in their in-house solutions simultaneously.”

