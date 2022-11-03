The Pixelmator Team has released Pixelmator Pro 3.1, an update of its image editor designed exclusively for the Mac. The new version adds macOS Ventura and AVIF image support.

Pixelmator Pro 3.1 also sports faster document opening experience, a new smooth corner style, and more. Plus, it offers bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Pixelmator Pro is available at the Mac App Store. It’s a free update for registered users; for new users the cost is US$39.99. Pixelmator Pro 2.4.3 requires macOS 10.15 or later.

