Level Home has announced the Level Lock+, the next generation of its line of smart lock products. Available only at Apple, Level Lock+ integrates Apple’s home keys technology, allowing owners to securely lock and unlock their homes by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch to their Level Lock+, once their home key has been added to Apple Wallet.

Apple Home keys takes full advantage of the privacy and security features built into iPhone and Apple Watch, enabling the Level Lock+ to offer “world-class security alongside everyday convenience and beautiful design,” says John Martin, co-founder and CEO of Level Home.

Now with Apple home keys, users can enter their homes, and experience home keys features on iPhone such as power reserve. With power reserve, if a user’s iPhone needs a charge, they can still use their home key access for up to five hours.

The Level Lock+ is BHMA AAA certified – the highest industry standard for safety and durability – and users can expect the same easy installation as prior generations, which requires only a screwdriver, says Martin.

Beyond the Apple Home app, users can gain a host of features within the Level app, including full in-app control of the lock, shared access with guests, auto lock and unlock, and the ability to enter via touch of a finger, keycards, or the optional Level Keypad accessory.

Level Lock+ is exclusively sold in all US Apple stores and on www.apple.com for US$329 in both Satin Nickel (in stores and online) and Matte Black (online only) finishes.

