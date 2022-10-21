Demand for the “aggressively discounted” iPhone 13 outstripped the latest iPhone 14 in the third quarter of 2022 in India, according to Canalys. Still, Apple doesn’t rank in the top five of the country’s smartphone vendors.

Canalys says India’s smartphone shipments in the third quarter were 44.6 million units, a 6% decline from the previous year dragged by a lackluster low-end segment. Xiaomi held onto first place with 9.2 million units as the brand gained traction from July’s online sales ahead of the festival season.

Canalys says Samsung came second with 8.1 million shipments and saw strong momentum in the mid-high-end category owing to aggressive offers and promotions. vivo and OPPO jumped to third and fourth place, shipping 7.3 million and 7.1 million units respectively, while realme dropped to fifth, shipping 6.2 million.

