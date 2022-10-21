Grab your hoverboard and strap on your self-lacing Nikes, because today is Back to the Future Day. October 21 is the date Marty McFly originally travels to the past and sets in motion the events of the film classic (and its two sequels)

Product designer Ben Vessey’s new “iOS (Old School)” and “OS (Old School)” projects allow you to, in his words, “combine the benefits of modern computing, with the nostalgic pixel art of the 80’s” by “turning your iPhone, or computer, into a pixel perfect time machine.”

The “iOS (Old School)” iPhone theme includes 140 icons, in dark and light themes, and six monochromatic wallpapers for £5.99. The “OS (Old School)” theme turns your computer into a retro Mac and includes 205 icons, in dark & light themes, and five dynamic wallpapers for £7.99.

Both packs include lifetime updates. For folks who want to fully commit to the throwback graphical user interface, there’s a Gold option that includes five custom icons of your choice.

