The third season of “Ghostwriters” is now serving up scares on Apple TV+. The Emmy Award-winning kids and family series is a reimagining of the hit early nineties series from Sesame Workshop.

Here’s how season three of ‘Ghostwriters’ is described: When a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum’s story “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”; author Pablo Cartaya’s “¡Leo! El Magnífico”; Beverly Cleary’s novel “The Mouse and the Motorcycle”; Mick Jagger and Keith Richard’s song “She’s A Rainbow”; E.B. White’s book “Charlotte’s Web”; and Jewell Parker Rhodes’ tale “Bayou Magic.”

Starring Princess K. Mapp (“Sydney to the Max,” “The Unicorn”), Nour Assaf (“The Casagrandes”) and Daire McLeod (“Danger Force”), season three of “Ghostwriter” will also feature notable guest stars including Randall Park (“WandaVision”) as Lion in “The Ghost of Oz” journey, Jay Baruchel (“This Is the End”) as Ralph The Mouse in “The Ghost, The Mouse and The Motorcycle” quest, Emmy Award-winner Jean Smart (“Hacks”) as Charlotte and Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”) as Wilbur in “The Ghost’s Web” adventure.

The Emmy Award-winning series, which has also earned a highly coveted Prix Jeunesse Award, a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and recognition from Common Sense Media since its debut, was developed for television by J.J. Johnson and Andrew Orenstein with Academy Award-winning and DGA Award-nominated Luke Matheny directing five episodes from the season. Matheny and Orenstein executive produce alongside Johnson, Christin Simms and Blair Powers for Sinking Ship Entertainment and Kay Wilson Stallings for Sesame Workshop.

