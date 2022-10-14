mophie has announced the latest addition to its Apple-exclusive powerstation line: the powerstation plus. This new portable charger is now available on ZAGG.com and in Apple retail stores, with Apple online availability coming later this month.

The US$79.99 mophie powerstation plus is a superfast charging solution that fits almost any Apple device. It includes two integrated charging cables—Lightning and USB-C—so you always have the right cable for your iPhone or iPad.

The integrated cables offer up to 20W of PD power, fast charging your compatible devices at the optimal speed. It also features an integrated four-light LED power indicator, displaying charging status and the current battery life.

