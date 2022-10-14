Last night at The London West Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles, Apple TV+ held the premiere event for the second season of “Acapulco.”

Among the ensemble cast at the screening were stars Enrique Arrizon (Máximo), Fernando Carsa (Memo), Camila Perez (Julia), Chord Overstreet (Chad), Vanessa Bauche (Nora), Regina Reynoso (Sara), Raphael Alejandro (Hugo), Jessica Collins (Diane), Rafael Cebrián (Hector) and Carlos Corona (Esteban).

The Spanish and English-language series, which currently holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, stars an international cast led by SAG Award winner Eugenio Derbez. “Acapulco” returns for its ten-episode second season Friday, October 21, 2022 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “Acapulco” is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Films’ box office hit “How to Be a Latin Lover,” and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions and The Tannenbaum Company. The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. Chris Harris serves as showrunner. Winsberg, Cisneros, Shuman and Harris also serve as executive producers on the project. Jay Karas serves as an executive producer and director. In addition to starring in the series, Derbez serves as executive producer alongside Ben Odell and co-executive producer Sonia Gambaro on behalf of 3Pas Studios. Eric and Kim Tannenbaum executive produce along with Jason Wang on behalf of The Tannenbaum Company.

