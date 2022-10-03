Apple TV+ held its first showing Saturday of “Emancipation,” the Antoine Fuqua-directed thriller that stars Will Smith an enslaved man who, after recovering from a whipping that nearly killed him, braved the swamps of Louisiana armed with only his wits, to escape cold-blooded slave hunters and be free, reports Deadline.

Both Smith and Fuqua made their first public comments about the film in a follow-up discussion following this afternoon’s private screening, held during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 51st annual Legislative Conference in DC. Apple hasn’t set a date, but this is the most solid indication that the film will arrive for awards season, a much rougher road because of Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the last Oscars, reports Deadline.

About ‘Emancipation’

Apple acquired Emancipation for US$120 in a bidding war. Here’s how the movie is described: Will Smith plays Peter, a slave who fled a plantation in Louisiana after he was whipped within an inch of his life. He had to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on a torturous journey north. There, he joined the Union Army. The thriller is based on Peter’s true story and was inspired by the haunting photo of his bare back, scarred from the brutal whipping. The image, which came to be known as “The Scourged Back,” was published by The Independent in May 1863 and then in the Harper’s Weekly. It became indisputable proof of the barbarity of slavery in America, solidified the cause of abolitionists and prompted many free Blacks to join the Union Army.

