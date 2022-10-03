Around September or October each year, Apple announces new vice presidents as part of its performance-review season. Now the tech giant has named new vice presidents for engineering, maps and its silicon teams, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says in his latest Power On newsletter.

Max Muller, who has run Apple Maps for some time and is a 20-year veteran of the company, is the new vice president overseeing maps, the Find My feature and other geography-related tools at Apple. Payam Mirrashidi is now vice president of engineering within Eddy Cue’s services organization. And Apple chip veterans Charlie Zhai and Fabian Klass are the executives rising to vice president status in Johny Srouji’s silicon group.

