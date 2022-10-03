Apple SIM is no longer available for activating new cellular data plans on supported iPads, according to an Apple support document.

The tech giant says that, beginning October 1, Apple SIM technology will no longer be available for activating new cellular data plans on iPad. You should contact your carrier for details on how to activate a cellular data plan on an Apple tablet. If you’re not sure if your iPad uses Apple SIM, find your iPad model and click the link for its tech specs.

