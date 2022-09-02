There was lots of news about Apple TV+ series this week. Here are some tidbits:

The “Lady in the Lake” series has shut down production in Baltimore locals threatened to shoot someone on the set of the limited series.

Jennifer Connelly is joining Joel Edgerton in the nine-part science fiction series, “Dark Matter.”

Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”), Alex Hernandez (“Invasion”) and Lindsay Pulsipher (“The Beast”) are joining the Colin Ferrell-led series, “Sugar,” as regulars.

Apple TV+ has announced that acclaimed comedy series “Trying” has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season finale on Friday, September 2.

Apple TV+ drama “Criminal Record” has set the rest of its cast, with BAFTA 2022-winning Help star Cathy Tyson joining previously announced Peter Capaldi, Cush Jumbo and seven others.

What’s more, “Dateline” network NBC has added a new Apple Podcasts subscription series, plus over 400 hours of audio, and early access to episodes.

Daniel Stern has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind” for Season 4 as a series regular.

A federal judge has ruled against Apple TV+ lawyers request to limit discovery and pursue summary judgement over the plagiarism accusations against its “Servant” drama.

° Apple has revealed the streaming dates for upcoming Apple TV+ movies “Causeway” and “Black & Blues.”

