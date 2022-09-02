Jane Horvath, Apple’s top privacy executive will be leaving the company soon to work at a law firm, according to Bloomberg.

Horvath, who first joined Apple in 2011, is taking a job at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, the article adds. She recently informed Apple’s legal department of her plans in an internal memo.

Currently, Horvath is the Senior Director of Global Privacy at Apple. She has been with the company since September of 2011, and brings more than a decade of information privacy and legal experience to the role. Horvath is responsible for overseeing Apple’s compliance with global privacy laws as well as working internally and externally on developing issues related to privacy. Prior to Apple, Jane was Global Privacy Counsel at Google. Before that, Ms. Horvath served as the DOJ’s first Chief Privacy Counsel and Civil Liberties Officer.

At the DOJ, she was a member of the High Level Contact Group and leader of the U.S. delegation of experts tasked with exploring common ground between the European Union’s Third Pillar data protection principles and U.S. federal privacy laws. Prior to the DOJ, she also was the General Counsel of Digital City Inc., an America Online, Inc. (AOL) subsidiary, and Assistant General Counsel at AOL, where she helped draft the company’s first privacy policies. Jane holds a Bachelor of Science from the College of William and Mary and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia.

