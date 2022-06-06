The Apple online store has gone down ahead of Worldwide Developer Conference keynote, which will kick off WWDC22 at 12 noon (Pacific). Alongside with news on future versions of macOS, iOS, iPadOs, watchOS, and tvOS, the tech giant is expected to unveil a new MacBook Air.

It’s likely the update to the laptop will run an M2 processor. (Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it will run an M1 chip.) It could also sport MagSafe, connectivity a 1080p webcam, USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, and no fans.

Kuo tweets that the new MacBook Air “ill more likely offer three standard color options and probably plus one new color, rather than the rainbow style like the iMac as the market expects.” His shipment forecast for the updated laptop s 6-7 million units if Quanta’s Shangai capacity can be back to pre-lockdown level before the third quarter of 2022.

