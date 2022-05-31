Pro Darts 2022+ is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Mac, but not, for some reason, the Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Pro Darts 2022+ is described: Following the worldwide successes of Pro Snooker, Pro Pool and our other sports games iWare Designs brings you Pro Darts 2022; one of the most feature packed and playable darts games available for mobile devices.

With fully textured 3D game environments, specialist custom boards for standard and more obscure game types, and millions of possible dart component combinations, Pro Darts 2022 is the complete package for both casual and serious gamers.

The simple ‘swipe to throw’ interface combined with an innovative adjustable ‘player assist’ system allows everyone from novices to pros to pick up and play the game instantly at their own skill level.

Pro Darts 2022+ is a multiplayer (1-2 player) game for ages 4 and older. It doesn’t appear that it has gamepad support.

