AppleInsider reports that Apple Music users hoping for more algorithmic discovery options akin to Spotify now have a new personal radio station called Discovery Station.

Users browsing the Apple Music app can see the new option under the “Listen Now” tab in the category “Stations for You.” AppleInsider found this new playlist thanks to a small change to the Personal Station that’s been around for years. the Discovery Station appears to be an algorithmically-generaTed station built to play music the user hasn’t heard but may like.

