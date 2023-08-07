Apple once again led the tablet market with shipments of 10.5 million units in the second quarter of 2023, but still recorded a year-over-year decline of 16.8%, according to IDC.

However, despite the decline, the research group says that “Apple is arguably better positioned than its competitors as the company typically caters to a more affluent user base that is perhaps less impacted by the economic downturn.”

Apple shipped 10.5 million iPads in the second quarter of 2023 for 37% global market share. That compares to sales of 12.6 million and 31.2% market share in the second quarter of 2022.

Samsung shipped 5.8 million units in the quarter and ranked second overall. The company posted a decline of 18.3% year over year due to weakness in demand.

Lenovo moved up in rank to the third position this quarter with shipment volume of 2.1 million units. The company posted a decline of 38.8% year-over-year but grew 12.9% quarter-over-quarter as it was the start of its fiscal year and Lenovo increased marketing efforts in several promotional events.

Chinese vendors Huawei and Xiaomi finished the quarter in the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Huawei shipped 1.7 million units and posted a decline of 22.9% year over year. Xiaomi marked its debut in the top 5 in the quarter with shipments of 1.0 million units, an increase of 41.6% year-over-year in the quarter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related