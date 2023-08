According to MacRumors, Apple Pay is now available in Vietnam and will likely launch in Chile on Tuesday.

Apple Pay is Apple’s mobile payment service, which lets users with an iPhone 6 or newer, as well as Apple Watch owners, make payments using NFC with their devices. It’s also available in apps and on the web on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple Pay is now available in more than 75 countries.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today