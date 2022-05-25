A fourth group of Apple retail store workers — this time at the Oxmoore Center Mall in Louisville, Kentucky — plan to form a union, reports Bloomberg Law (a subscription is required to read the article). The article says they think they have enough support to win an election.

Workers at the flagship Grand Central Terminal store in New York City have been gathering signatures. The Cumberland Mall store near Atlanta became the first to file paperwork with the NLRB. And a group of Apple employees at the Towson Mall in Towson, Maryland launched a union drive earlier this month.

Bloomberg has reported that Apple is giving many of its retail workers raises due to inflation, the difficult labor market, and complaints about working conditions.

The wage rates offered by Apple are generally in line with the pay of other retail jobs. However, Apple is one of the most profitable companies in the world, and these workers think they should share more of the success.

