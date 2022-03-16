XTM, Inc., a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space that provides mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, has rolled out support for Apple Pay and Google Pay to U.S. Today program users.

The company says Apple Pay and Google Pay allow all Today Card holders to use their Apple or Android devices to make payments at the point of sale (“POS”). At checkout, the merchant prompts the customer to hold their enabled device near the merchant’s payment terminal or reader and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related