According to exclusive reports at 9to5Mac, Apple is working on a Mac Studio (a cross between a Mac mini and Mac Pro) and a 7K Apple Studio Display. Here’s a summary of what the website, quoting unnamed sources, says about the two products:

° The new Mac Studio is primarily based on the Mac mini, but with much more powerful hardware. Apple has two versions of Mac Studio under development. One features the M1 Max chip (the same as the 2021 MacBook Pro) and the other a variant of the Apple Silicon chip that is even more powerful than the current M1 Max.

° The Apple Studio Display will have a 7K display. By comparison, Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch 6K (6016 x 3384) panel with 218 pixels per inch. A higher resolution could mean that the new Apple Studio Display will have a higher pixel density of 245 PPI or that it will keep the same 218 PPI as the Pro Display XDR but on a larger 36-inch panel.

Regarding the latter, it, like the Pro Display XDR, will be beyond the budget of most folks. Let’s hope that Apple soon releases a lower priced display (or displays) for the rest of us.

