On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are this week’s picks.

iOS

NextObject has released KidsScript Ver. 1.0 for iOS. It’s a programming language designed especially for children and teens from ages 8 to 18.

As a text-based programming language compatible with JavaScript, KidsScript has been developed so that even young children can develop an early familiarity with JavaScript. KidsScript offers a full-scale programming experience that includes figure drawing, user event processing, animation & game creation, and communications processing on our unique block editor.

macOS

Mosyle, which specializes in modern Apple MDM and security, has introduced Admin On-Demand, which it says is the first and only Privileged Access Management Solution for macOS. In conjunction with the new solution, Mosyle announced it now serves more than 10,000 business customers.

Fully integrated with Mosyle’s expanding suite of Apple MDM and security solutions, Admin On-Demand is purpose-built with threat-prevention and usability in mind for businesses using Apple devices at work, home, or on the go, according to Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. Mosyle Admin On-Demand is available through Mosyle Fuse. Mosyle Technical Support.

LibreOffice 7.3 Community, an update of the free, volunteer-supported free office suite for desktop productivity, is available from https://www.libreoffice.org/download.

Based on the LibreOffice Technology platform for personal productivity on desktop, mobile and cloud, the upgrade offers improvements targeted at users migrating from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice, or exchanging documents between the two office suites.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related