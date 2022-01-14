Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has released a list of updated pricing and proceed adjustments for apps and in-app purchases sold through the App Store in certain regions.

° From Reuters: The White House met with execs from leading tech firms, including Apple yesterda to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year.

° From the South China Morning Post: The world’s largest iPhone factory is maintaining its production schedule amid latest Covid-19 outbreak in central China.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple chipmaker TSMC has reported record profits for the holiday quarter, comfortably beating analyst expectations. The company has also reported year-on-year revenue growth of 24.1%, a quarter of it generated by Apple.

° From Macworld: While Apple and Epic are gearing up for the second phase of their years-long App Store dispute, iPhone users no longer have to gaze longingly at their Android friends playing Fortnite on their phones. Starting today, Nvidia GeForce Now subscribers can sign up for a closed beta of the new touch-control version of Fortnite on their iPhone.

° From The Mac Observer: ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the title character, will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 11.

° From the U.S. Attorney’s Office: U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Kristy Stock, age 46, of Waterflow, New Mexico to 18 months federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for federal charges of interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax fraud.

° From The Washington Post: Authorities in Germany are under fire for tracking down witnesses to a potential crime by using data from a mobile phone app that was intended to help identify close contacts of people infected with the coronavirus.

