Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From MacRumors: Apple CEO Tim Cook‘s earnings totaled $98.7 million in base salary, stock, and other compensation, according to a statement that Apple filed with the SEC.

° From AppleInsider: A filing with the SEC has revealed that Apple will hold its annual and virtual shareholder meeting on March 4 — and has shed some light on CEO Tim Cook’s recent compensation.

° From the Apple TV+ YouTube channel: Apple TV+ has released the first official full-length trailer for “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” a black and white film adaptation of the Shakespeare play coming to the platform on Jan. 14.

° From 9to5Mac: Developers can now check the analytics for in-app events through App Store Connect.

° From iMore: Apple’s iPhone SE refresh will reportedly bring with it a new chip and support for 5G, but those hoping for a redesign will be disappointed.

° From VentureBeat: The Entertainment Software Association is shifting the Electronic Entertainment Expo to an online-only event out of concerns around the pandemic.

° From MacVoices: The extended Siri discussion on MacVoicers Live! wraps up with a comparison to a very old (and fondly remembered) program. The next set of expectations and desires included why Apple needs to focus on a HomePod ecosystem or whether the existing iPhone/app is adequate, and how it has one key feature that may be an advantage or a disadvantage. (Part 3)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related