Zevrix Solutions has announced BatchOutput PDF 2.3, a feature update to the company’s PDF printing automation solution for Mac. The software allows users to process PDF documents from watched hot folders and saves customers the time and effort of opening and printing each document manually.

Version 2.3 introduces an advanced option to use text from PDF document for paper tray selection for specific pages. The page where the first occurrence of the search string is found will be printed from the tray defined in the “First page from” printer option. The rest of the pages will be printed from the “Remaining from” tray.

BatchOutput PDF can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for U.S. $24.95; there’s a Server version for $99.95.The update is free for licensed users of version 2. A demo is available for download. BatchOutput PDF supports macOS 10.8-10.15.

