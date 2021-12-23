Apple’s Shazam is once again offering five free months of Apple Music for new users, notes 9to5Mac.

Shazam is a music recognition app that Apple acquired in 2018 for US$400. Last year it passed 200 monthly active users worldwide. It’s available as a standalone app and as a built-in feature on the iPhone and iPad.

In September, Apple said the Shazam service has identified over a billion songs from the Control Center ever since the button’s inception in iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 for, respectively, the iPhone and iPad.

In order to get the Shazam/Apple Music, you have to access this link on your phone. If it doesn’t work, you can try redeeming the offer through the Apple Music banner within the Shazam app for iOS – which is available on the App Store. Then log in with your Apple ID and confirm your subscription with five months for free.

