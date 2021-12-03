Ana de Armas will reteam with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans in the Apple TV+ film, “Ghosted,” after Scarlett Johansson had to exit due to scheduling conflicts, reports Deadline.

About ‘Ghosted’

“Ghosted” is a romantic action adventure that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, who helmed “Rocketman” and finished “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The script is by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, the writers of the “Deadpool” films and” Zombieland.”

About Apple TV+

