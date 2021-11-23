Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles from various other sources worth your time.

° From AppleInsider: Although still elevated compared to the iPhone 12, estimated delivery dates appear to be contracting for the iPhone 13 lineup, according to JP Morgan.

° From 9to5Mac: Yesterday saw yet another AAPL record high. Around noon, the stock was sitting at $165.08, up well over 2%. This is the third time the stock has hit a new record high this month.

° From The MacObserver: The stars and showrunner Kerry Ehrin of The Morning Show had a long conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in which they reflected on season two of the show.

° From MacRumors: In an internal memo, Apple provided a few more details about it’s self-service repair program, including that repair manuals will be made available on the Apple Support website, confirming the location of where customers will be able to review this information prior to ordering parts for a self-service repair.

° From OurPCB: Here’s everything you need to know about the global chip shortage.

° From XDA: Qualcomm has an exclusivity deal with Microsoft for Windows on ARM, but the deal is set to expire soon.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner’s discussion with David Ginsburg, Brittany Smith, Warren Sklar, Jim Rea, Kelly Guimont, and Mark Fuccio starts off with supply chain comments, then quickly shifts to the security of using Apple Mail on the Apple Watch. Is this a real concern, Apple’s negligence, or just a clickbait headline. Find out what the panel’s conclusions are. (Part 1)

