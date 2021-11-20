Plugable, a computer accessories company, is currently hosting a Black Friday sale on Amazon. There are deals on over 20 products including docking stations, hubs, computer accessories and more.

The deals will run through Nov. 30.All deals are showcased on the Plugable Black Friday Deals Amazon Page. Among them:

UD-3900C (pictured) is Plugable’s newest docking station offers versatile connectivity – $109.00

USBC-7IN1 is a USB-C HUB that transforms a single USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port into 7 ports, ideal for turning a laptop into a full work station – $28.45

BT-KEY3XL is a foldable bluetooth keyboard that is compatible with all major devices and is perfect for remote workers or anyone who needs to type on the go – $53.95

USBC-HDMI-CABLE is an adapter cable that utilizes the native video capabilities of a USB-C port to drive a HDMI monitor with resolutions up 4K – $16.95

