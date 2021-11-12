On a regular basis, Apple World Today posts a list of notable new apps or app updates that have been released. They may not necessarily be new, but they deserve mention. Here are today’s picks.

macOS

Econ Technologies has announced ChronoSync Express 1.3.7, an update to the company’s entry level backup and synchronization app for macOS.

ChronoSync Express is a tool for those who want to synchronize files and folders between two computers. It can also perform local backups to external hard drives, NAS devices and file servers. Version 1.3.7 offers full support for/M1 Macs and macOS 12 Monterey and contains several new features and bug fixes and more.

It’s available for US$24.99 and is available at the Mac App Store. ChronoSync Express 1.3.7 requires macOS 10.10 or later.

iOS

The free Apple Store app for iOS has been updated with a new feature that lets you easily save items to lists, share them with a specialist online or during a store visit.

You can then get a recap of your visit to help you later purchase your items. The update also brings Audio Descriptions to product videos to let you hear details about the products if you are unable to watch the videos on your screen.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related