Apple has previewed Apple Central World, its second and largest retail location in Thailand. Nestled in the heart of Ratchaprasong, Bangkok’s iconic intersection, the store provides a completely new and accessible destination within the lively city.

Apple Central World’s distinctive architecture is brought to life with the first-ever all-glass design, housed under a cantilevered Tree Canopy roof. Once inside, customers can travel between two levels via a spiral staircase that wraps around a timber core, or riding a unique cylindrical elevator clad in mirror-polished stainless steel. Guests can enter from the ground or upper level, which provides a direct connection to the Skytrain and the city’s largest shopping center. The outdoor plaza offers a place for the community to gather, with benches and large Terminalia trees surrounding the space.

“We are excited for visitors to discover this truly one-of-a-kind store in Ratchaprasong,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “With our future Today at Apple sessions and a phenomenal team ready to welcome the community with exceptional service and support, we can’t wait for our customers to experience Apple Central World.”

The store’s unique design includes many of Apple’s latest features, including a Forum, Boardroom, and freestanding displays. Centered around a Video Wall, the Forum will be home to future Today at Apple sessions with some of Bangkok’s greatest artists, musicians, and creatives. Customers can discover curated products and accessories for a wide range of creative interests at the freestanding displays, located all around the circular store layout on the first floor. The Boardroom sits in the lowest level of the store and will provide entrepreneurs, developers, and local business owners a dedicated space to receive personal advice and guidance from the Apple team.

Apple Central World opens Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. ICT in Bangkok, where more than 130 new team members speaking 17 languages will welcome customers. The new store will open with thorough health and safety measures seen across all Apple Store locations for both employees and visitors, including a mask requirement, temperature checks, and social distancing.

To ensure the health and safety of guests, visits to Apple Central World on Friday will be by appointment only. Customers can visit apple.com/th/centralworld to choose from available times, and each non-transferable reservation admits one person. Capacity will be limited, so guests may experience wait times before entering the store.

