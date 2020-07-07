F5 has unveiled Silverline Shape Defense, a security solution that protects websites from the rising tide of fake Internet traffic.

Gail Coury, Silverline vice president and general manager at F5, says that, with the service, customers can better focus on their users and safeguard businesses against bots, credential stuffing, scraping, and other automated attacks that result in fraud and abuse—leading to compromised efficiency, loss of revenue, and damage to the brand.

With the launch of Silverline Shape Defense, customers can now protect their applications with an integrated set of security solutions that also include Silverline DDoS Protection, Silverline Web Application Firewall, and Silverline Threat Intelligence. Contact a local F5 sales office or email SilverlineSales@F5.com for additional product and service availability information.

