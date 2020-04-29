128bit Technologies has announced Comic Fonts, a creative collection of 19 “classicly comic-al” fonts. The collection is a blend of styles that can be used for comics, manga, anime or any other design project.

All fonts are in OpenType font format, so they work on both Mac and PC systems. For a limited time you can download Script Fonts for only US$10, 50% off the regular price. The collection pricing includes a 10 computer, commercial use license. International character support (Western European) is standard for every font.

Like this: Like Loading...