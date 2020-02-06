64BitApps has released Image Crop 1.3.1, an update of the Mac app that allows users to batch crop, convert and rename their photos with ease. With it, users can crop, convert, and rename large batches of images in a single processing session.

Version 1.3.1 introduces a new user interface that offers support for Dark Mode in macOS Mojave and later. It also offers the option to automatically crop your photos to a custom aspect ratio and support for the HEIC and HEIF image formats.

Image Crop costs US$3.99 (USD) and can be purchased from the Mac App Store and from 64BitApps online. It requires macOS 10.10 or later.

Like this: Like Loading...