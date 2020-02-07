Pearl Audio has released its Pearl wireless earbuds on Indiegogo. ) Inspired by the flowing lines of Ferrari sports cars, former PininFarina designer Crystal Li is the designer behind the new wireless earbud.

The earbuds boast noise cancellation and solar charging. Pearl earbuds allow for 60 hours of playtime when paired with the included solar charging case.

True wireless earbuds (TWS) are becoming overwhelmingly popular, with the market growing at a staggering 31% every year. In 2018 alone, Apple sold over 35 million pairs of Airpods, becoming the world’s largest TWS brand. Analysts project that almost quarter of American households will own at least one pair of true wireless earbuds by the end of 2020.

