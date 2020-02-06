Augmented reality is having a profound impact on the healthcare industry, especially medical training. Not only can it bring 3D anatomical learning to life, as noted by medical device company, Proximie, it can help train nurses and doctors in complex situations.

What’s more, according to Fortune, AR can used by surgeons to alert them to potential risks or hazards in surgery. It can even be used to find patient veins and avoid accidentally sticking a patient far too many times. As such innovation is improved, the global augmented reality market in healthcare is expected to reach $10.82 billion by 2025 – a growth rate of 36.1% between 2019 and 2026, according to Research and Markets.

All of that is creating sizable opportunity for companies including NexTech AR Solutions, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Abiomed Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

Like this: Like Loading...