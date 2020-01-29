Zevrix Solutions has announced LinkOptimizer 5.4.6, a feature update to company’s workflow automation tool for Adobe InDesign.

LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions at a target resolution, convert image formats and colors, adjust sharpening, run Photoshop actions, rename links and more. Version 5.4.6 adds support for the Scale Styles option in Photoshop that allows to keep layer effects in proportion to the parent layers when resizing the image.

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from the Zevrix website for US$259.95 (there’s a “lite” version for $179.95. A demo is available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-2020.

