Zevrix Solutions has released Output Factory Server 2.2.10, a maintenance update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign.

The software automates InDesign production workflow by processing files from hot folders. Output Factory Server offloads printing and exporting from InDesign to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the output process.

Version 2.2.10 improves the functionality of app’s advanced variable name engine in combination with layer versioning – a feature that allows users to export combinations of InDesign layers as single files. Output Factory now allows users to insert contents of specific text frame on the current version layer into the file name of the resulting output document.

Output Factory Server is designed to run on a dedicated Mac station where it can serve unlimited InDesign users on a network via hot folders. Users can create hot folders for different output targets such as hi-res PDF, image conversion, color printing, etc.

Output Factory Server can be purchased from the Zevrix website (www.zevrix.com) for US$699.95. A demo is available for download. The upgrade to version 2 is $350 for the licensed users of Output Factory Server 1.x and BatchOutput Server. Output Factory Server requires macOS 10.8-10.15 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2020.

