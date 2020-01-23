X1, which specializes in enterprise-class, distributed data discovery and compliance software, has announced the extension of its flagship X1 Enterprise Platform to macOS.

It allows compliance, eDiscovery, privacy and cybersecurity teams to remotely identify, analyze, collect, migrate or delete data on Windows PCs. Now, whether a PC or MacOS user, enterprise customers can locate and access data across devices to ensure consistent compliance, legal, IT management, and data protection at the enterprise level, according to X1 CEO Craig Carpenter.

This offering is available in February for use by global enterprise clients and their service providers. More detail about the X1 Enterprise Platform can be found at www.X1.com

Like this: Like Loading...