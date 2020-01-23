CS Odessa has announced the Cisco Networking solution, available for download in the ConceptDraw Store. Compatible with macOS 10.13 and higher, it provides a set of tools for IT and network professionals who use ConceptDraw DIAGRAM.

The Cisco Networking Solution is available as a free download for current users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 13, which features improved compatibility with MS Visio 2003-2019. It retails for $199 per end-user license. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 13 is also a part of ConceptDraw OFFICE 6, which retails for $499.

