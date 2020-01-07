OWC has announced two new additions to its ThunderBay product family – the ThunderBay 8 and the all-new ThunderBay FLEX 8.

The ThunderBay 8 is a professional-grade 8-Bay Thunderbolt 3 storage solution with eight hot swappable drive bays. You can mix 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs and/or SSDs in any combination up to 112TB of capacity and use them independently or match drives and combine them in a speed and/or redundant RAID with the included SoftRAID setup and management software.

Users can also daisy-chain up to six of these storage behemoths for up to 672TB.

The OWC ThunderBay 8 will be available in the first quarter in capacities from 0GB (add your own drives), or from 16TB to 112TB with pricing starting at $1,228.99.

The ThunderBay Flex 8 is a 3-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 storage, docking, and PCIe expansion solution that offers eight drive bays that support a mix of SATA/SAS/U.2 NVMe drives for up to 128TB of storage capacity. It also sport a plethora of ports including two Thunderbolt 3, one USB-C , and two USB-A ports for device docking and charging.

The ThunderBay FLEX 8 integrated storage, docking and PCIe expansion solution will be available in quarter one as a 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 16TB to 128TB solutions. Pricing hasn’t been announced.

